Courts 3.1.2020 06:05 am

Landmark ruling gets MEC Masuku off the hook

Bernadette Wicks
Gauteng MEC for Health Dr Bandile Masuku poses for a picture after an interview with The Citizen, 22 October 2019. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The judgment paves the way for the courts to order ‘compensation in kind’ instead of monetary reparations in medical negligence cases of this nature.

Despite having accepted the blame for the botched delivery of a now seven-year-old girl who developed cerebral palsy as a result, the MEC for health in Gauteng, Bandile Masuku, has escaped having to pay for the child to receive private healthcare. Instead, in a judgment which paves the way for the courts to order “compensation in kind” instead of monetary reparations in cases of this nature, of which there have been several in recent years, the Johannesburg High Court has tasked the MEC with ensuring the child’s medical needs are, in the main, accommodated at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic...
