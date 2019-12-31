Wanted man arrested in KZN for rape and murder

An intelligence operation has led to the arrest of a man who was wanted for rape and murder in KwaZulu-Natal.

The man was on the Mariannhill police’s wanted list.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said police received information about a 45-year-old man who was in possession of an unlicensed firearm and stolen vehicle.

“The vehicle was spotted in the vicinity of Welbedacht West in Chatsworth.”

As the man fled a building, police arrested him for the unlawful possession of a .38 revolver and five rounds of ammunition.

“Police also seized the vehicle which he was travelling in as it was established that the vehicle was stolen at Inanda during November 2019,” said Naicker.

The man appeared in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court on Monday and the case was postponed to January 6, 2020. He is in custody.

Since he is charged with rape, he cannot be identified until he has pleaded.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the team for the arrest.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.