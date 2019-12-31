Courts 31.12.2019 04:21 pm

Man officially charged with Limpopo Samwu leader’s murder

News24 Wire
Man officially charged with Limpopo Samwu leader’s murder

Justice in court. Picture: Twitter

Ronald Mani was shot several times on January 30, 2019 at a local liquor outlet in Thohoyandou and died at the scene, police said.

A man arrested in connection with the murder of Ronald Mani, the SA Municipal Workers’ Union’s deputy secretary in Limpopo, has been officially charged in court.

Thabo Sibandze, 27, a Swazi national, appeared in the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo praised the team of investigators for ensuring that Sibandze was officially charged with murder in court.

“The deceased was shot several times on January 30, 2019 at a local liquor outlet in Thohoyandou and died at the scene,” Mojapelo said.

Following Mani’s murder, Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba assembled a high-level team, led by deputy provincial commissioner responsible for crime detection, Major General Samuel Manala, to track down the killer.

Sibandze was initially arrested for intimidation on March 1, 2019 in Vosloorus.

He was also charged under the Immigration Act because he did not possess the necessary documents to be in the country, Mojapelo said.

The intimidation charge relates to alleged intimidating calls which a councillor received.

Ledwaba commended the officers for their work.

Sibandze will appear again in court on February 28, 2020.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Durban security guard accused of kidnapping child gets R2,000 bail 30.12.2019
Dad in court after allegedly murdering, burying his son 30.12.2019
Suspect who escaped from Joburg High Court rearrested 29.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Editorials Here’s cheers to everything better

Local News Dark new year for some in Soweto as Eskom gets tough

Business News MTN reviews US terror charge but insists ‘we did nothing wrong’

Local News Pretoria Zoo mourns death of 26-year-old black rhino Mbani

World US strikes on pro-Iran group in Iraq kill 25, sparking anger


today in print

Read Today's edition