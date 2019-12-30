Courts 30.12.2019 07:23 pm

Durban security guard accused of kidnapping child gets R2,000 bail

News24 Wire
Durban security guard accused of kidnapping child gets R2,000 bail

Bulose allegedly abducted an 18-month-old boy while his grandmother was paying for groceries at a supermarket in Umhlanga.

A 29-year-old security guard accused of kidnapping a toddler at a Durban mall was granted R2,000 bail, according to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara.

Ntandoyenkosi Bulose, 29, appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Monday facing a charge of kidnapping.

Bulose allegedly abducted an 18-month-old boy while his grandmother was paying for groceries at a supermarket in Umhlanga.

In CCTV footage which has been widely shared on social media, a man can be seen taking the young child out of the trolley while his grandmother was making a purchase.

The toddler’s grandmother becomes frantic when she realises he is missing. After running through the mall screaming his name, she is seen grabbing the child from the man’s arms.

Bulose was later arrested after being identified as the alleged suspect. He was on duty at the time of the incident.

Kara said the man’s bail conditions were that he could not to enter The Crescent Mall where the incident happened and should report to a police station once a week.

The case was postponed to March 2 for further investigation.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Dad in court after allegedly murdering, burying his son 30.12.2019
Suspect who escaped from Joburg High Court rearrested 29.12.2019
Alleged conman accused of R1.2m fraud released on bail 20.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Africa Sixty years on, Africa still seeks right model for growth

Technology Las Vegas tunnel ‘should be completed’ in 2020, says Elon Musk

General Thousands expected at Bushiri’s annual New Year’s Eve church service

Analysis & Profiles Why do small businesses have a higher chance of failing?

Africa ‘More than 20’ killed in Mogadishu car bomb – police


today in print

Read Today's edition