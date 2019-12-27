Courts 27.12.2019 08:45 pm

Two men appear in court for the murder of prominent Mpumalanga businessman

News24 Wire
Two men appear in court for the murder of prominent Mpumalanga businessman

File image: ANA

Bongani Manana was killed at about 11pm on Wednesday when he left Bethal Dam to open his business.

Two men appeared in the Bethel Magistrate’s Court on Friday for the murder of prominent Mpumalanga businessman, Bongani Manana.

Sizwe Benedict Methula, 28, and Mzwandile Matthews, 34, were arrested for murder and the discharging of a firearm in the public place on Christmas Day.

Manana was killed at about 11pm on Wednesday when he left Bethal Dam to open his business.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said in a statement on Thursday: “According to information at police disposal, an argument ensued between Manana and some patrons, which resulted in a shooting whereby Manana was shot. Police, as well as medical personnel, were notified about the incident and they rushed to the scene.”

Manana was transported to Bethal Hospital for medical attention, but later succumbed to his injuries, News24 reported.

The motive for the killing is not yet known. Both accused have no previous convictions or pending cases.

The matter has since been postponed to January 2 for a formal bail application.

The pair will remain in custody.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Man accused of murdering Meghan Cremer denied bail 27.12.2019
Family of murdered six-year-old girl demands justice as ex-convict appears in court 27.12.2019
Woman arrested in Limpopo after allegedly stabbing ex-boyfriend to death 27.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Plane crashes into house in Kazakhstan killing at least 14

Crime Seven bodies found in Ekurhuleni

Accidents Three children drown at waterlogged Pretoria park

Celebrities Andile Gumbi’s son accidentally ‘shoots himself’ – reports

Editorials Releasing prisoners is ridiculous even in the season of giving


today in print

Read Today's edition