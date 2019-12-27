Courts 27.12.2019 01:12 pm

High Court sets aside no-confidence motions against Mokgalapa and Mathebe

Citizen reporter
High Court sets aside no-confidence motions against Mokgalapa and Mathebe

Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa, Picture: Deaan Vivier

In a special council sitting this month, the EFF and ANC submitted urgent no-confidence motions against the mayor and council speaker Mathebe.

The High Court in Pretoria has set aside the motions of no confidence in Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and speaker Katlego Mathebe.

In the meantime, Mokgalapa remains Tshwane mayor.

On Friday, the High Court set aside decisions made at the council sitting on December 5, which were to remove Mokgalapa and Mathebe in motions of no confidence.

On December 6, the High Court suspended the passing of the motions pending the urgent court application by the DA.

The DA approached the court after Mokgalapa and Mathebe were voted out, maintaining that the process council had followed was flawed.

Mokgalapa was placed on special leave while the DA launched an investigation into the mayor for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Sheila-Lynn Senkubuge. That is when the EFF and ANC joined forces to oust Mokgalapa.

In a special council sitting this month, the two parties submitted urgent no-confidence motions against the mayor and council speaker Mathebe.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Uncertainty remains over future of Tshwane mayor 27.12.2019
Tshwane: Judgment reserved as EFF argues DA mayor, speaker failed in their duties 19.12.2019
Removal of Tshwane mayor ‘not yet ripe’ for court – ANC’s advocate 19.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Plane crashes into house in Kazakhstan killing at least 14

Crime Seven bodies found in Ekurhuleni

Accidents Three children drown at waterlogged Pretoria park

Celebrities Andile Gumbi’s son accidentally ‘shoots himself’ – reports

Editorials Releasing prisoners is ridiculous even in the season of giving


today in print

Read Today's edition