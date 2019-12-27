High Court sets aside no-confidence motions against Mokgalapa and Mathebe

The High Court in Pretoria has set aside the motions of no confidence in Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and speaker Katlego Mathebe.

In the meantime, Mokgalapa remains Tshwane mayor.

On Friday, the High Court set aside decisions made at the council sitting on December 5, which were to remove Mokgalapa and Mathebe in motions of no confidence.

On December 6, the High Court suspended the passing of the motions pending the urgent court application by the DA.

The DA approached the court after Mokgalapa and Mathebe were voted out, maintaining that the process council had followed was flawed.

Mokgalapa was placed on special leave while the DA launched an investigation into the mayor for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Sheila-Lynn Senkubuge. That is when the EFF and ANC joined forces to oust Mokgalapa.

In a special council sitting this month, the two parties submitted urgent no-confidence motions against the mayor and council speaker Mathebe.

