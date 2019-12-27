Courts 27.12.2019 01:12 pm

DA retains mayorship of Tshwane in court battle, at least until early next year

Citizen reporter
DA retains mayorship of Tshwane in court battle, at least until early next year

Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa, Picture: Deaan Vivier

In a special council sitting this month, the EFF and ANC submitted urgent no-confidence motions against the mayor and council speaker, the outcome of which remains undecided.

The High Court in Pretoria has suspended the motions of no confidence in Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and speaker Katlego Mathebe ruling that they are to be set aside pending the outcome of an urgent review into the proceedings.

In the meantime, Mokgalapa remains Tshwane mayor.

Judge Neil Tuchten ruled that the DA’s application over the motions could be considered urgent and the decisions taken in the December 5 council sitting that found in favour of removing the speaker and mayor would be suspended pending a final determination of review proceedings to set the whole action aside.

On December 6, the High Court had already suspended the passing of the motions pending the urgent court application by the DA.

The DA had approached the court after Mokgalapa and Mathebe were voted out, maintaining that the process council had followed was flawed, including making EFF councillor Obakeng Ramabudu the acting speaker.

Mokgalapa was placed on special leave while the DA launched an investigation into the mayor for allegedly sharing sensitive information with former transport MMS Sheila-Lynn Senkubuge amid further allegations of an illicit affair with her captured on audio. She has since resigned.

News24 reports that the DA has been given seven days to submit its review application.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Uncertainty remains over future of Tshwane mayor 27.12.2019
Tshwane: Judgment reserved as EFF argues DA mayor, speaker failed in their duties 19.12.2019
Removal of Tshwane mayor ‘not yet ripe’ for court – ANC’s advocate 19.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Plane crashes into house in Kazakhstan killing at least 14

Crime Seven bodies found in Ekurhuleni

Accidents Three children drown at waterlogged Pretoria park

Celebrities Andile Gumbi’s son accidentally ‘shoots himself’ – reports

Editorials Releasing prisoners is ridiculous even in the season of giving


today in print

Read Today's edition