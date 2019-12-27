DA retains mayorship of Tshwane in court battle, at least until early next year

The High Court in Pretoria has suspended the motions of no confidence in Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and speaker Katlego Mathebe ruling that they are to be set aside pending the outcome of an urgent review into the proceedings.

In the meantime, Mokgalapa remains Tshwane mayor.

Judge Neil Tuchten ruled that the DA’s application over the motions could be considered urgent and the decisions taken in the December 5 council sitting that found in favour of removing the speaker and mayor would be suspended pending a final determination of review proceedings to set the whole action aside.

On December 6, the High Court had already suspended the passing of the motions pending the urgent court application by the DA.

The DA had approached the court after Mokgalapa and Mathebe were voted out, maintaining that the process council had followed was flawed, including making EFF councillor Obakeng Ramabudu the acting speaker.

Mokgalapa was placed on special leave while the DA launched an investigation into the mayor for allegedly sharing sensitive information with former transport MMS Sheila-Lynn Senkubuge amid further allegations of an illicit affair with her captured on audio. She has since resigned.

News24 reports that the DA has been given seven days to submit its review application.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.