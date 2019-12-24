Courts 24.12.2019 12:45 pm

Justice department officials arrested for fraud

Citizen reporter
Justice department officials arrested for fraud

File picture

The pair appeared in court for allegedly defrauding the department almost R380,000 between January 2018 and July 2019.

Two former Justice and Constitutional Development officials have appeared at the Zastron Magistrates’ Court in the Free State on charges of fraud.

The South African Government News Agency reports that former court manager Desmond Mokhobo, 32, and Mxolisi Kakalatsa, 38, an administration clerk in the of Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, were arrested on Monday by the Serious Corruption investigation team and subsequently appeared in court for allegedly defrauding the department almost R380,000 between January 2018 and July 2019.

They allegedly transferred third party funds from different courts into a designated account.

The alleged stolen funds included maintenance money, admission of guilt fines, bail, court fines and fines collected on behalf of other government institutions.

Both suspects have been charged for fraud, money laundering and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

They have been granted R2,000 bail each. The case has been remanded to January 8 at the same court.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Alleged R500m scammers remanded in custody 24.12.2019
Manhunt launched for cop killers in KZN 24.12.2019
Beware of these crimes during the festive season 23.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Manhunt launched for cop killers in KZN

Personal Finance Co-ownership as a way to get a foot on the property ladder

South African Sport Amendments to sports bill a ‘disaster’, says Sascoc board member

Accidents Mid-term road statistics show decrease in road fatalities

Columns Remember the value of Christmas clothing to a child


today in print

Read Today's edition