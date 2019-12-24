 
 
Courts

Ninow spends first Christmas behind bars

Rorisang Kgosana
Nicholas Ninow leaves the dock at the North Gauteng High Court, 16 September 2019, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

During his trial at the High Court in Pretoria, he pleaded guilty before sharing horrific details of what he did to the girl.

It has been two months since the man dubbed the ‘Dros Rapist’ was sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape of a seven-year-old child. Tomorrow would mark the first of many Christmas days he will spend at the Kgosi Mampuru II Prison in Pretoria. Nicholas Ninow, 21, blamed drug abuse for the events of September 22, 2018, where he followed the girl to the bathrooms of the Dros restaurant in Silverton and raped her. He, however, claimed he went to women’s toilets to use the drug methcathinone, commonly known as Cat. During his trial at the High Court in Pretoria,...
