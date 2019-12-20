Man who allegedly plotted acid attack, hired hitwoman to kill ex-wife gets R5K bail

A 54-year-old man who allegedly hired a hitwoman to murder his ex-wife was granted bail of R5,000 by the Secunda Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Klaar Thokwana allegedly planned to kill his former wife by pouring acid on her face or injecting her with poison.

He allegedly hired the hitwoman to assist with this plot.

His plan was foiled, however, when the woman tracked down his ex-wife and alerted the Hawks.

Thokwana was arrested on Wednesday by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit.

“The matter was reported to the Hawks for further investigation,” they said in a statement on Friday.

“It transpired that late on Tuesday this week, the suspect allegedly contacted the hitwoman and informed her that he was going ahead with the plan alone since she was apparently delaying him.

“The investigating team was alerted and Thokwana was arrested on his way to the victim’s house in an intelligence-driven operation.

“During the arrest the suspect was in possession of his legal 9mm Norinco firearm that was seized,” the Hawks said.

Thokwana’s case has been postponed to March.

