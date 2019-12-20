Zuma files papers in appeal court in renewed bid for stay of prosecution

Former president Jacob Zuma has filed an application with the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein on Friday to petition the court for the right to appeal against a decision preventing him from enjoying a permanent stay of prosecution on corruption charges in the multibillion-rand arms deal.

Zuma was at the SCA after the Pietermaritzburg High Court refused his application for a permanent stay of his corruption prosecution.

In November, Zuma’s application for leave to appeal the judgment that his corruption prosecution should go ahead was dismissed with costs by the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Three judges found that there was no compelling reason why Zuma should be granted leave to appeal the dismissal of his bid for a permanent stay of prosecution.

“It is in the interest of justice and bringing the matter to finality that no appeal should ensue,” read the ruling from Judges Jerome Mnguni, Esther Steyn and Thoba Poyo-Dlwati.

The core of Zuma’s application for a permanent stay of prosecution was his long-time allegation that, due to an unreasonable delay in the commencement of the proceedings, it won’t be possible to receive a fair trial.

Speaking on the delays in the trial, the judgment said another court would not find differently if all factors were considered.

It said Zuma’s submission, that the judges had overemphasised the seriousness of his alleged crimes, had no merit.

Zuma was handed a costs order because his gripe was not legitimate, added the judgment.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko, Background reporting: AFP and News24 Wire)

