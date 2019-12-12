Dudu Myeni loses bid to stop Outa in ‘delinquency’ case

The High Court in Pretoria on Thursday dismissed former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni’s application challenging the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse’s (Outa) involvement in a case which seeks to have her declared a delinquent director.
The organisation joined the SAA Pilots Association in bringing the charges against the former chairperson.
Myeni wanted Outa removed from the case, arguing that its involvement constituted overreach for a civil society organisation, as Outa was not directly affected by events at SAA.
The court, however, ruled that Outa had a right to legally challenge Myeni as an organisation serving the interests of taxpayers, as the case meets the requirement of public interest and was in the interests of justice.
This follows Myeni losing two separate applications at the High Court in Pretoria at the beginning of the month, one which sought to add other directors to a civil case which saw her accused of being a “delinquent director”, and the other which saw her try to change her admission in the case.