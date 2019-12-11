Limpopo pastor in court for allegedly raping a minor

A 42-year-old pastor, December Shiburi, from Mavambe Village in Malamule outside Giyani, Limpopo, on Wednesday appeared before the Malamulele magistrate’s court, after he was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl at his house.

The spokesperson of the police in the province, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said: “It is alleged that the victim visited her pastor’s house at about 2pm in the afternoon, as she often did. On arrival, she found him alone and was invited to the study room. During the process, the suspect claimed to have had visions where the victim would be attacked by evil spirits. He then offered her a cold drink to chase away the demons. Immediately after consuming the drink, the girl allegedly felt drowsy and that’s when the suspect dragged her to the children’s bedroom and raped her.”

Mojapelo said upon arrival at her home, she informed her parents about the alleged rape and the matter was reported to the police.

“They promptly responded and a case of rape was opened. The suspect was arrested at his house shortly after the incident.”

The pastor was remanded in custody until December 18 for further police investigations, Mojapelo said.

The provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba, has condemned the ongoing sexual violence perpetrated against women and children, “which are still occurring frequently in some parts of this province especially during a time when the nation is observing 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children”.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

