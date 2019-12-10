Eastern Cape man to appear in court for allegedly raping, killing girl, 10

A 43-year-old man is set to appear in the Butterworth Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for allegedly raping and killing a 10-year-old girl.

He was arrested on Monday following the discovery of the girl’s body.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said she was playing with other children on Sunday at a homestead in Ngwane locality, Butterworth, where a traditional ceremony was taking place.

“The victim’s grandmother went home at about 15:00 leaving her granddaughter at the homestead. An hour later, she sent the victim’s sister to call her to come home as it was cold and raining.

“The sister did not find the victim and a missing person’s report was opened at the Kei Bridge police station. Police officers and residents launched a search for the missing child on Monday,” said Manatha.

The victim’s body was found in an unused house in the village later that day.

“An investigation led to the arrest of the suspect who will appear in court where he faces charges of rape and murder,” Manatha said.

Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga condemned the rape and murder of a minor.

Ntshinga also congratulated the Kei Bridge police for their swift reaction in tracing and arresting the suspect.

