Alleged murderer told MUT student her ‘cleverness’ would end their affair – report

Thabani Mzolo, the man accused of shooting to death Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) student Zolile Khumalo, reportedly told the victim that her “cleverness” would end their affair.

TimesLive reports that Mzolo had said this to Khumalo on the day he shot and killed her because he could not get a hold of her on the phone, which he had been trying to do the entire day.

The publication reports that on Monday, Mzolo testified at the Durban High Court during his trial for murdering Khumalo.

Mzolo also faces a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Mzolo told the court he was joking with his remark on her “cleverness” but that his manner could have been read as him being serious.

Mzolo reportedly testified that in response to Khumalo asking how he was, he said that she should not call him ‘baby’ but rather a dog because he had been looking for her “sniffing like a dog because I could get hold of you on the phone”.

It was reported that Mzolo told the court that her relationship with Khumalo had been good like most relationships and that he loved her and their love grew on a daily basis.

He was quoted as saying that she had told him that she loved him more than she loved her parents.

The court proceedings were reportedly interrupted by load shedding and are expected to continue later.

Mzolo is accused of killing 21-year-old Khumalo, a first-year quantity surveying student, inside her Lonsdale residence room on May 1 2018, and then, through a series of obscure social media posts, is believed to have confessed.

