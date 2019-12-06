Courts 6.12.2019 01:52 pm

Former KZN Cogta employees sentenced for defrauding R7.5m

Citizen reporter
Image: ANA file image.

The accomplice of the two former employees was also sentenced to 12 years imprisonment earlier this year.

Two former employees of the department of corporate governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) have been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for defrauding the department.

The Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Thursday sentenced Nokwazi Chule, 32, and Hlengiwe Hlela, 34, for defrauding R7.5 million.

Chule and Hlela were arrested by the Hawks’ Pietermaritzburg Serious Commercial Crime Investigating Unit in 2015 along with their accomplice Max Dhladhla, who was a businessman.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said Chule and Hlela transferred R7.5 million into a bank account held by Imvusa Trading, where Dhladhla was a sole signatory.

“These funds were meant for development at a local community centre in Bulwer which falls under Ingwe Municipality but ended up in Dhladhla’s account where a series of withdrawals were made within a short period of time.

“Dhladhla was also sentenced to 12 years direct imprisonment earlier this year.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

