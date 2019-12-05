Adam Catzavelos pleads guilty to crimen injuria

The case against Adam Catzavelos, who recorded himself using the k-word while on holiday in Greece, continues in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court, where he has now pled guilty to crimen injuria.

Catzavelos’ defence, Lawley Shain, said his client had noted his actions and was ready to face the music. In August, Catzavelos reached a settlement with the South African Human Rights Commission with hopes of today entering into a plea-bargain with the state.

In court, his lawyer admitted that his actions of using the k-word were hurtful and said he did not intend to harm anyone.

Shain told the court how Catzavelos was under the influence when he made the video and how he was a victim of a crime before he went on holiday.

Catzavelos has already received a fine of R150,000 for his racist remarks, as well as an order to do community service.

He will be sentenced for crimen injuria in February next year.

