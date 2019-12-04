 
 
Cele denies gun renewal bottlenecks

Cele denies gun renewal bottlenecks

Minister of Police General Bheki Cele. Picture: EPA-EFE / NIC BOTHMA

There are only 397,190 firearms for which renewal applications were not timeously done, not ‘an estimated one million’, Cele’s spokesperson said.

Police Minister Bheki Cele yesterday denied he had ever said the Central Firearms Registry could “not currently control the normal flow of renewal applications” as claimed by Southern African Agri Initiative chairperson Dr Theo de Jager. When asked to substantiate his claim, De Jager was unable to do so. “The other issue was that there are only 397,190 firearms for which renewal applications were not timeously done, not ‘an estimated one million’,” said Lirandzu Themba, spokesperson for Cele. “This is because people simply do not present themselves on time. The application for a renewal has to be done 90 days...
