Five men who allegedly chopped off 13-year-old’s leg for muthi in court

Five men who allegedly dragged a 13-year-old into a bush and hacked off his leg with a panga are appearing in the Mhala Magistrate’s Court, Mpumalanga, on Tuesday.

The men face an attempted murder charge after 13-year-old Doctor Mathebula was attacked on his way to fetch water at a stream near his home on October 31.

It is alleged that the men chopped off Mathebula’s leg for muthi purposes. Mathebula allegedly crawled to the road in an attempt to find help. He was found and taken to hospital where he is still recovering.

Police rushed to the scene following the incident, which happened in Anthol Trust, Mpumalanga, and found the boy’s severed leg.

They were soon alerted that an angry mob set alight homes belonging to those allegedly responsible for the horrific attack.

Police Captain France Mhlongo told the Citizen that investigations were still underway.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.