Courts 2.12.2019 02:50 pm

AfriForum withdraws private prosecution of prominent businessman accused of child rape – NPA

News24 Wire
AfriForum withdraws private prosecution of prominent businessman accused of child rape – NPA

Head of Afriforum's private prosecution Adv. Gerrie Nel during a press briefing at Afriforum's head office in Lyttleton, 19 December 2018, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Gerrie Nel was due to prosecute the man in what would have been the lobby group’s first private prosecution.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Gauteng said it had learnt that lobby group AfriForum had withdrawn its private prosecution of a prominent businessman who allegedly raped his three-year-old granddaughter.

The head of AfriForum’s private prosecutions unit, advocate Gerrie Nel, was due to prosecute the man in what would have been the lobby group’s first private prosecution.

This, after the NPA declined to prosecute in the matter, citing that there was no prospect of it being successful. It also stated that the evidence contained in the docket was not sufficient to constitute a prima facie case.

The NPA issued the group with a certificate confirming it was declining the prosecution (nolle prosequi certificate). The handing over of the certificate enabled the child’s mother to privately prosecute the grandfather on counts of rape and sexual assault.

“The NPA has since learnt that AfriForum withdrew this prosecution on 12 September 2019, citing that the mother does not want to continue with the prosecution.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said: “The silence of AfriForum, after abandoning one of their private prosecutions, comes as no surprise as they have since realised that the decision of the National Prosecuting Authority not to institute criminal proceedings in that matter was valid.”

Mjonondwane said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) was of the view that AfriForum had encountered the same hurdles, which affirmed the NPA’s stance on the matter.

When News24 contacted AfriForum for comment, the group said a court order prohibited it from speaking on the matter.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
India gang rape protests mount as schoolgirl killed 2.12.2019
Cleaner alleges she was raped four times by senior police officer – report 2.12.2019
Ramaphosa to visit Precious Ramabulana’s family in Makhado 30.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition