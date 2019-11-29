Courts 29.11.2019 10:28 am

Suspect, 25, in court for allegedly raping 11-year-old boy

Citizen reporter
Police say the suspect allegedly threatened the boy with death should he tell any person about the incident.

A 25-year-old suspect is set to appear in the Galeshewe Magistrate’s Court in the Northern Cape on Friday for allegedly raping an 11-year-old boy.

Police spokesperson in the province, Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba said the alleged rape happened last Saturday, November 23.

“The suspect grabbed the boy and dragged him into a nearby trench in Snake Park, Galeshewe, and raped him. He threatened the boy with death should he tell any person about the rape incident. The boy broke free and informed his grandmother about the incident,” Ramatseba said.

He added that the suspect was arrested on Wednesday when he was found hiding inside his friend’s shack in Phomolong, Galeshewe.

The provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service in the Northern Cape, Lieutenant General Risimati Shivuri, condemned the incident “in the strongest possible terms”.

“Men should not be perpetrators of violent crimes against women and children, rather they should always be seen defending women and children against all forms of abuse,” said Shivuri.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

