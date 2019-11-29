 
 
Courts 29.11.2019 06:33 am

Request by EFF, Mkhwebane confounds ConCourt judges

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
The Constitutional Court. Photo: Ashraf Hendricks

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said the request for a stricter test was flawed logic.

Constitutional Court justices seemed confounded by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s request yesterday that the court develop new standards for interdicting the institution’s remedial actions. Opening arguments were heard yesterday in the bid by the EFF and Mkhwebane to appeal a High Court in Pretoria interdict pausing her remedial action against Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. Judges grilled Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, who represented the EFF, on why it was necessary for the court to declare that stricter conditions for an interdict to be granted should apply when it comes to the remedial action of Mkhwebane’s...
