Courts 27.11.2019 11:02 am

Mpofu and Ngcukaitobi face off in legal ‘derby’

Gopolang Moloko
Mpofu and Ngcukaitobi face off in legal ‘derby’

Advocates Tembeka Ngcukaitobi and Dali Mpofu representing the Economic Freedom Fighters. Picture: Twitter (@EFFSouthAfrica)

Some on social media have requested the court battle to be broadcasted on SABC.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) legal representatives Dali Mpofu and Tembeka Ngcukaitobi faced off in the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday over the dismissal of former public protector COO Basani Baloyi.

Mpofu is representing Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, while Ngcukaitobi represents Baloyi, who is challenging the termination of her employment. The legal bout, which Mpofu said was now dubbed the derby, a term associated with soccer matches when two prominent rival teams face-off, has many on social media going to the booking board to place their bets on who is likely to come out on top.

It seems some are relishing the face-off, with some even calling for a WWE wrestling announcer.

Mpofu and Ngcukaitobi’s legal case appears to be shifting from being about their clients to an online discussion on who is likely to dominate the case based on their expertise. Social media users have even requested for a live feed to the legal battle.

Baloyi, who was reportedly fired for lacking the technical expertise in her role as COO, is challenging the decision and wants the court to declare her dismissal unconstitutional and to be reinstated in her position as COO. She claims Mkhwebane used her position to further her own personal interests and has since dragged Mkhwebane and Public Protector CEO Vusi Mahlangu to court for allegedly using their roles for their own advancement.

She claims Mkhwebane failed to act impartially and independently in preparing reports, which included the CR17 campaign funding probe and the South African Revenue Services rogue unit investigation.

Mkhwebane has denied the allegations that she used her position to further her own agenda. She views the court matter as a labour matter but also as nothing but vindictive vengeance from Baloyi.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Parly’s rules committee adopts draft rules for removal of a public protector 26.11.2019
Labour dispute between Mkhwebane and Baloyi postponed 26.11.2019
Public Protector probes Sassa manager for alleged abuse of state funds and power 25.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition


 
Black Friday