Mpofu and Ngcukaitobi face off in legal ‘derby’

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) legal representatives Dali Mpofu and Tembeka Ngcukaitobi faced off in the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday over the dismissal of former public protector COO Basani Baloyi.

Mpofu is representing Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, while Ngcukaitobi represents Baloyi, who is challenging the termination of her employment. The legal bout, which Mpofu said was now dubbed the derby, a term associated with soccer matches when two prominent rival teams face-off, has many on social media going to the booking board to place their bets on who is likely to come out on top.

Baloyi, who was reportedly fired for lacking the technical expertise in her role as COO, is challenging the decision and wants the court to declare her dismissal unconstitutional and to be reinstated in her position as COO. She claims Mkhwebane used her position to further her own personal interests and has since dragged Mkhwebane and Public Protector CEO Vusi Mahlangu to court for allegedly using their roles for their own advancement.

She claims Mkhwebane failed to act impartially and independently in preparing reports, which included the CR17 campaign funding probe and the South African Revenue Services rogue unit investigation.

Mkhwebane has denied the allegations that she used her position to further her own agenda. She views the court matter as a labour matter but also as nothing but vindictive vengeance from Baloyi.

