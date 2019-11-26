Moyane ‘ninja kick’ case postponed to December

Former SA Revenue Service (Sars) boss Tom Moyane appeared briefly in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday morning in connection with allegations that he assaulted the mother of his grandchild. The matter was postponed to December 11 for the defence to obtain copies of the docket.

Moyane’s defence elaborated that Tuesday’s appearance was Moyane’s first and they would now obtain the docket from AfriForum’s private prosecutions team to view the allegations in their entirety.

Leading the prosecution is the head of AfriForum’s private prosecuting unit, advocate Gerrie Nel.

It is alleged that Moyane assaulted Lerato Maila, who was 17 years old at the time and who was involved in a relationship with his son.

Moyane allegedly tackled and kicked Maila during a heated altercation.

She had a bruised jaw, a cut inside her check and a bruised abdomen, according to medical reports.

The private prosecution comes after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) declined to prosecute, saying it saw no chances of success.

“According to Maila, Tom Moyane assaulted her in May 2018 at his house in Roodepoort, Gauteng, by scratching her on her abdomen, pushing her around and kicking her in the face,” AfriForum said. Earlier reports by the Sunday Times had described his kick as comparable to one from a “ninja”.

“Moyane also threw her cellphone into pieces against the wall before the alleged attack when he realised that she had been recording him. Maila phoned her mother immediately after the alleged attack, who told her to lay charges at the SAPS (SA Police Service).

“The NPA decided not to prosecute Moyane, however, because, according to them, there wasn’t enough evidence,” AfriForum added.

“AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit will privately prosecute Moyane on behalf of Lerato Maila for assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm, as well as damage to property with regard to her cellphone”.

