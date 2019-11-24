 Killer of traditional healer sentenced to life

The Melmoth Regional Court on Thursday sentenced Zamokuhle Mboniseni Qwabe (34) to life for the murder of a traditional healer.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker said: “Qwabe pretended to seek help from traditional healer Khokhi Jacob Sibiya (64). On 24 December 2017, Sibiya and his son who was driving a bakkie picked up Qwabe and his elder brother (50) who needed traditional assistance. Whilst they were traveling through Sgodiphola Reserve, Qwabe shot and killed Sibiya with a high calibre firearm. Sibiya died at the scene. His son attempted to flee and lost control of the vehicle causing it to overturn. The accused and his brother fled the scene on foot.”

Naicker said a case of murder was opened at the Babanango police station for investigation.

“A lengthy investigation led to the arrest of the accused in September 2018 at their home at Eshowe. The accused were kept in custody throughout the trial until sentencing. Qwabe was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and 15 years imprisonment for conspiracy to commit murder. The second accused is still in custody, awaiting trial.”

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula applauded the investigating officers for their dedication to solving the case.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.