Courts 23.11.2019 06:05 am

Zuma is ‘abusing provisions of justice, but it’s within his rights’

Chisom Jenniffer Okoye
Zuma is 'abusing provisions of justice, but it's within his rights'

South Africa's embattled former president Jacob Zuma appears in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on corruption charges, in what would be the first time he faces trial for graft despite multiple accusations, in Pietermaritzburg on October 15, 2019. (Photo by MICHELE SPATARI / POOL / AFP)

However, ‘if you are the one largely responsible [for the delays] you can’t complain’, University of Pretoria law lecturer Professor Llewelyn Curlewis said.

As the court yesterday heard yet another appeal involving former president Jacob Zuma’s controversial arms deal case, legal experts agreed that he is abusing the provisions of justice. However, they say he is well within his rights to apply for as many appeals available to him until they are exhausted. The case involving the former president’s application for leave to appeal the dismissal of his attempt at being granted a permanent stay of prosecution on corruption charges was heard yesterday at the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg, with his legal team representing him in his absence. The charges in question...
