Serial rapist, 64, given six life terms

A 64-year-old serial rapist was sentenced to six life terms by the Pinetown Regional Court in KwaZulu-Natal.

Sipho Mfene was further sentenced to eighty years for compelled rape and sexual assault.

Police in the province said Mfene was out on parole for a previous rape and had lured boys and girls aged between seven and 11 to his home in St Wendolins in Mariannhill where he raped them.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said: “During 2017, Mfene raped an eight-year-old girl. Community leaders were made aware of the incident and they apprehended Mfene and handed him over to Mariannhill police where he was detained. Eight other victims came forward to report that Mfene also abused them and the detective who was assigned to the case ensured that the accused was denied bail. He remained in custody following his arrest in 2017.”

Mbele said the investigation was conducted by detectives at the Chatsworth Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS).

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, praised detectives at the FCS Unit for the successful prosecution of the serial rapist.

“As we are about to launch the 16 Days Of Activism Campaign, let us become ambassadors with a common goal to protect women and children in society. Victims are encouraged to seek help from the police through various help desks and to never allow perpetrators to have power over their lives. The courage displayed by these young victims at criminal proceedings has restored faith in the police and the justice system. Police will continue to root out criminals who commit heinous acts against our women and children. I believe that together we can make this province a safe and better place for everyone,” he said.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

ALSO READ: IFP is determined to act tough on GBV, says its women

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.