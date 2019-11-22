Courts 22.11.2019 10:34 am

Ten toilet tender alleged fraudsters appear in court

Citizen reporter
The accused will appear on charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering in terms of the prevention of organised crime Acts.

Ten suspects believed to be high-ranking government officials and business people were arrested by the Hawks on Thursday in several provinces including Gauteng, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Eastern Cape and they are appearing in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

The arrests were linked to the awarding of a R630-million tender to the Siyenza Group to build 66,000 toilets in the Eastern Cape district with proper procurement procedures allegedly not followed in 2015.

Several ANC officials have been accused of being linked to Siyenza Group.

In a report released by the office of the public protector, it was found that there was improper conduct and maladministration involved in the awarding of the tender.

