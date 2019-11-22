IEC dragged to court over faulty ‘indelible ink’ election pens

During the May 8 elections, multiple reports were received that some marks made with “indelible ink” pens used by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) – which were meant to be visible for at least a week after voting closed – washed off easily with soap.

Now the South African branch of international publication Business Insider has filed an application with the high court demanding that the IEC come clean on where they got the dodgy pens.

They say they “asked nicely” for six months, and have now resorted to taking legal action due to what they consider a violation of the Public Access to Information Act.

This after the IEC committed to demanding answers from its suppliers as to how the faulty pens made it to polling stations, but allegedly didn’t.

The pens were procured by a Bidvest subsidiary, according to the publication, who are allegedly blocking attempts to get to the bottom of how such a serious breach of democratic processes took place.

Business Insider wants to force the IEC to hand over the bidding documents which resulted in the suppliers of the pens being chosen.

