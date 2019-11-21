Courts 21.11.2019 05:52 pm

Two in court for allegedly using unclaimed corpses for insurance fraud

News24 Wire
Two in court for allegedly using unclaimed corpses for insurance fraud

Justice in court. Picture: Twitter

The two were arrested on fraud-related charges on November 18 following a tip-off.

Two people – aged 22 and 37 – appeared in the Phuthaditjhaba Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for insurance fraud relating to unclaimed corpses at government morgues.

“It is alleged that the suspects were producing fraudulent documents using identities of people who are still alive to claim dead bodies from government mortuaries. They would then transfer the corpses to private mortuaries. Subsequently they would submit fictitious claims with different insurance companies,” Warrant Officer Lynda Steyn said in a statement on Thursday.

The two were arrested on fraud-related charges on November 18 following a tip-off.

This was achieved through a joint operation by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit and Phuthaditjhaba police officers after the accused had come to collect an unclaimed body at a local mortuary.

The two suspects will appear in court again on November 28.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Number of refugees removed from UNCHR seek asylum, court hears 21.11.2019
Pretoria residents get costs order in refugees interdict application 21.11.2019
PE mom in court for cutting off penis of man she believed raped, murdered daughter 20.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition