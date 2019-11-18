Ramaphosa appoints 15 new high court judges

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that 15 judges have been appointed to various divisions of the high court.

“Chaired by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) met from 7 to 10 October 2019 to interview candidates for appointment to the high court bench and the Electoral Court,” said a statement issued by the presidency.

“The president has expressed his appreciation to [the JSC] for identifying justices who are capable of serving the nation and has expressed his best wishes to the newly appointed judges in their new roles,” the statement added.

The statement also explains that it is the president’s job to appoint all judges, except for those of the Constitutional Court, aided by the JSC’s advice.

The judges appointed are:

Justice Ronald Deon Hendricks as a deputy judge president of the North West Division of the High Court, with effect from December 1 2019.

Advocate Phillip Horatius Sigqolo Zilwa SC as a judge of the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court, Bisho, with effect from June 1 2020.

Advocate Motilal Sunil Rugunanan as a Judge of the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court, Grahamstown, with effect from December 1 2019.

The Honourable Madam Justice Bulelwa Myra Pakati as a Judge of the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court, Port Elizabeth, with effect from January 1 2020.

Advocate Nyameko Wellman Gqamana SC as a Judge of the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court, Port Elizabeth, with effect from January 1 2020.

Ms Nokuthula Sylvia Daniso SC as a Judge of the Free State Division of the High Court, with effect from January 1 2020.

Advocate Avrille Maier-Frawley as a Judge of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, with effect January 1 2020.

Mr David Makhoba as a Judge of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, with effect from January 1 2020.

Advocate Moleboheng Mamorena Pascalina Mdalana-Mayisela as a Judge of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, with effect from January 1 2020.

Ms Shanaaz Christine Mia as a Judge of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, with effect from January 1 2020.

Mr Marcus Lekgaloa Senyatsi as a Judge of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, with effect from January 1 2020.

Dr Elmarie Van Der Schyff as a Judge of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, with effect from January 1 2020.

Advocate Rean Strydom SC as a Judge of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, with effect from January 1 2020.

Advocate Deidre Susan Kusevitsky as a Judge of the Western Cape Division of the High Court, with effect from December 1 2019.

Advocate Hayley Maud Slingers as a Judge of the Western Cape Division of the High Court, with effect from December 1 2019.

