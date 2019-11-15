Two KZN police officials to appear in court for allegedly robbing counterfeit goods and cash

Two police officials are due to appear in the Mtubatuba Magistrate’s Court today following their arrest on Thursday by Hawks members from Richards Bay Serious Organised Crime Unit.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said the two suspects allegedly robbed victims of their belongings, including cash.

“On 16 October 2019, the suspects allegedly stopped a quantum with five occupants on the R22 road near Hluhluwe. The quantum was carrying boxes of assorted counterfeit goods. The suspects drove to a secluded area where they allegedly robbed the victims of their belongings including cash. One of the suspects allegedly drove away with the vehicle, offloaded the goods and returned later with an empty vehicle to the victims who were kept under observation in the bush.

“Upon the suspect’s return, the victims were released and given back their vehicle. They managed to report the incident at a different police station. The two police officials from Hluhluwe police station will be charged for corruption and defeating the ends of justice. More arrests are imminent.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

