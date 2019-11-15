Alleged MUT student murderer says he shot victim for ‘being disrespectful’ – report

Thabani Mzolo, the man accused of shooting to death Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) student, Zolile Khumalo, reportedly called a friend whom he told he shot the victim “because she was being disrespectful”.

Daily News reported that call recordings were presented as evidence in court during Mzolo’s trail on Thursday.

The publication reported that the accused allegedly made 10 calls to a number of people unaware that these were being recorded by his phone.

Mzolo reportedly made the calls while in the room with the deceased Khumalo.

During one of the calls, Mzolo told a friend, Ntobeko, that he “shot Zo because she was being disrespectful”, the publication reported.

It was reported that Ntobeko told the accused that he should flee the crime scene and Mzolo’s response was that he could not get out of the residence where he allegedly shot Khumalo.

Mzolo is accused of killing 21-year-old Khumalo, a first-year quantity surveying student, inside her Lonsdale residence room on May 1 2018, and then, through a series of obscure social media posts, is believed to have confessed.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

