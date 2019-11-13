Man who gunned down his baby, wife’s grandparents gets three life terms

A man who killed his 15-month-old baby and his wife’s grandparents was sentenced to three life terms in prison, the National Prosecuting Authority said on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old Ketso Peter Ntaje was sentenced in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday, NPA regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

He pleaded guilty to the offences, as well as to attempting to kill his wife Matshidiso Ntaje, Mjonondwane said.

“The couple was experiencing marital problems that led to Matshidiso leaving their matrimonial home to live with her grandparents in Kagiso [west of Johannesburg],” she said.

According to Mjonondwane, the court heard how Ntaje arrived on the night of April 24, 2019, and found the grandparents in the main house with the toddler and fired several shots at close range, killing them on the spot.

“He then proceeded to the backyard rooms occupied by his wife and fired more shots through the locked door and windows.

“Fortunately, Matshidiso escaped unharmed after she heard gun shots and locked herself inside her room,” Mjonondwane said.

She said Matshidiso had testified during aggravation of sentence arguments that she had locked herself inside her room after hearing her grandfather saying: “No Ketso, don’t do it!”.

His plea was then followed by several gunshots, she said.

