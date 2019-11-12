Suspect, 53, granted bail for alleged attempt to rape his 91-year-old mother – report

The Protea Magistrate’s Court on Monday reportedly granted a 53-year-old man R500 bail. He is accused of allegedly attempting to rape his 91-year-old mother.

SowetanLive reports that the man is also accused of allegedly assaulting the 91-year-old.

It was reported that the court ordered that the 53-year-old man cannot live with his mother anymore and he was ordered to not contact his mother until the court matter is completed.

The court also reportedly ordered that the man should communicate with the police and a relative when he wants to collect his personal belongings from his mother’s place of residence.

The man is reportedly due back in court on December 11.

It was reported that the family said they were upset that the man was granted bail, however, the 91-year-old’s grandson was quoted as saying the family respected the court’s decision.

The publication reported that the man’s lawyer said the man would live in his wife’s place of residence.

Meanwhile, during a parliamentary question and answer session at the end of October, President Cyril Ramaphosa described the alleged attempted rape of the 91-year-old woman by her 53-year-old son as “the most appalling, moral degradation situation that you can ever imagine”.

