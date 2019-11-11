Life imprisonment for rapist, 36, of 9-year-old younger sister

A 36-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Morebeng Regional Court in Limpopo for raping his 9-year-old younger sister.

The provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has “warmly welcomed” the sentence meted out to the rapist this past week.

The sentencing followed an incident that occurred at Botlokwa Eis Leve in the province on October 14, 2017, at around 7.30pm.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the 36-year-old rapist raped his 9-year-old younger sister.

“According to information, he took his sister to another family house and raped her, until the victim’s mother came to the house looking for her.

“The accused claimed that he did not know the whereabouts of the child. As they were talking the child showed up naked and the accused then started to fight the victim’s mother, he overpowered her and fled from the scene,” Mojapelo said.

The mother immediately notified the police and investigations were activated by the Polokwane FCS, Mojapelo said.

“The case was assigned to Sergeant Abel Sello Moreroa for further investigations. He then hunted down the suspect until he apprehended him and ensured that he remained in custody.

“On Thursday 7 November 2019, the accused was found guilty for rape and sentenced to life imprisonment.”

General Ledwaba appreciated the outstanding job that the investigating officer performed during this case. He highlighted that police in the province are forever dedicated and ready to serve the citizens of this province.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

