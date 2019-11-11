Sars denies trying to protect Zuma from Mkhwebane

Tensions between Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter are playing out, with an urgent interdict launched by Kieswetter that, if successful, would limit the public protector’s powers, Business Day reports.

The public protector has issued a subpoena in an attempt to to obtain Zuma’s tax information as part of an investigation into a complaint laid by former DA leader Mmusi Maimane – which resulted from claims made in investigative journalist Jacques Pauw’s bestseller The President’s Keepers – into payments the former president is accused of receiving from a security company.

Kieswetter, however, is attempting to get the High Court in Pretoria to halt the implementation of the subpoena, and to order that Sars officials should be allowed to withhold tax information from the office of the public protector.

He wants the high court to rule that the “public protector’s subpoena powers do not extend to taxpayer information”, and he wants Mkhwebane to pay 15% of the legal cost, which would result from her choosing to oppose the interdict.