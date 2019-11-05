Judgment reserved in Zuma’s bid for leave to appeal Hanekom ruling

Judgment in former president Jacob Zuma’s leave to appeal a ruling finding him guilty of defaming African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) member Dirk Hanekom was reserved at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday afternoon.

The outcome of the leave to appeal will be handed down on Thursday.

Zuma is attempting to appeal a ruling forcing him to apologise to Hanekom, and remove a tweet referring to him as a “known enemy agent”.

In early September, the High Court in Pietermaritzburg ruled that Zuma’s tweet was defamatory and false.

The former president was given 24 hours to take down the tweet, but refused to do so, instead filing an application for leave to appeal the ruling.

Zuma was also ordered to pay damages, the amount of which has not yet been determined, with a future hearing set to determine this. Hanekom was seeking R500,000.

In court, Judge Dhaya Pillay instructed Zuma’s lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane to define what the former president meant by “known enemy agent” before the court. She said that while he explained that it did not mean apartheid spy, he had failed to explain what it did mean.

This followed Hanekom’s advocate Carol Steinberg accusing Sikhakhane of having contradicted himself in court and of a lack of clarity when it came to what was meant by the term.

Sikhakhane argued that it is well known that Hanekom and Zuma are not political friends, and that Hanekom’s decision to meet with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), who are Zuma’s enemies, would in turn make Hanekom an enemy to him. This, he said, is what was meant by the phrase.

He further argued that any reasonable person would have known Zuma was not calling Hanekom an apartheid spy, but Judge Pillay said the view was expressed in a tweet, with no additional information given to allow readers to interpret its meaning.

According to Sikhakhane, Zuma should be allowed to challenge the court’s decision as the idea that “known enemy agent” refers to an apartheid spy is based on interpretation.

“Although the dispute is framed as a claim for defamation, a larger conflict casts a long shadow beyond the legal and into the political,” said Pillay in her initial judgment.

“The ANC, through its highest decision-making structure, its NEC, resolved to recall Mr Zuma as president. Mr Hanekom actively supported that decision. Notwithstanding their common political home, both litigants find themselves on opposite sides of each other, not only in this application but also within the ANC.

“Mr Zuma had a choice. He could have clarified his tweet to say, as he now does in his answering affidavit, that he was not suggesting that Mr Hanekom is an apartheid spy. Mr Zuma chose not to respond to the demand. It follows that Mr Zuma wanted his tweet to remain on his Twitter account.”

Pillay issued an interdict preventing Zuma from again stating or implying that Hanekom is an enemy agent or spy.

Zuma’s tweet was in response to a claim made by Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema that Hanekom had lobbied them to help oust the former president.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman. Background reporting, Sinesipho Schrieber)