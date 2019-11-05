Zuma applies for leave to appeal ruling in Hanekom ‘known enemy agent’ matter

Former president Jacob Zuma has reportedly applied for leave to appeal the ruling that he must pay for damages and apologise to former minister and ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Derek Hanekom for calling the latter a “known enemy agent” in a tweet.

In early September, the High Court in Pietermaritzburg ruled that Zuma’s tweet calling Hanekom a “known enemy agent” was defamatory and false.

Zuma was given 24 hours to take down the tweet. Hanekom was seeking half a million rand.

eNCA reported that Zuma failed to comply with the order of the court and rather filed an application to appeal the ruling.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

