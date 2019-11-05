KZN paedophile gets ten years after being arrested for the third time

Third-time offender 46-year-old Brett Allen Steven was sentenced in the Port Shepstone Regional Court last Friday to 10 years’ imprisonment, with five of those suspended, for possession of child pornography after pleading guilty last Thursday, reports South Coast Herald.

In the most recent offence, Steven was arrested in Betania on March 30 by detectives from the Provincial Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit, specialising in serial and electronic crime investigation.

He was found with 467 images of child pornography on his tablet and cellphone.

Steven was previously convicted of being in possession of child pornography in East London in 2006. He was sentenced to eight years in jail, of which three years were suspended. In 2011, police found more than 3,000 shocking images involving children when Steven was arrested at a caravan park in Port Shepstone. He was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.