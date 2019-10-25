Courts 25.10.2019 10:27 pm

Five years for man with child porn on his devices

News24 Wire
Justice in court. Picture: Twitter

On Thursday, the Port Shepstone Regional Court sentenced Bret Allen Steven to the 10 years.

A 46-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in prison, of which five were suspended, for having child porn on his tablet and cellphone, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Friday.

Provincial family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit detectives, specialising in serial and electronic crimes, arrested him on March 30 after he was found in possession of 476 images on his tablet and cellphone.

He was declared unfit to possess a firearm and his name will be recorded in the National Register for Sex Offenders.

