Five years for man with child porn on his devices

A 46-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in prison, of which five were suspended, for having child porn on his tablet and cellphone, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Friday.

On Thursday, the Port Shepstone Regional Court sentenced Bret Allen Steven to the 10 years.

Provincial family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit detectives, specialising in serial and electronic crimes, arrested him on March 30 after he was found in possession of 476 images on his tablet and cellphone.

He was declared unfit to possess a firearm and his name will be recorded in the National Register for Sex Offenders.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.