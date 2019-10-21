Myeni upholds tradition and once again fails to show up at court

Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni was once again not present to find out her case against the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the SAA Pilots’ Association (SAAPA) has been postponed to 25 November, to allow for new applications to be brought to court.

Judge Ronel Tolmay told the court the trial will start on the first day of the first court term.

The two organisations want Myeni declared a delinquent director as a result of her conduct while she chaired the SAA board, from December 2012 to October 2017.

This is Myeni’s fourth missed court appearance. She was absent at the first three claiming she didn’t have money to travel from KwaZulu-Natal to Pretoria. Her legal team then told the court it needed more time.

The case against was last heard in the High Court in Pretoria on October 10, where her legal defence, Mantsha Attorneys, quickly asked for a postponement.

This was granted after an adjournment in which the judge made Myeni’s legal team commit to not withdrawing from the case.

Outa, in a statement at the time, said Myeni called to inform their team that she could not afford to get to Pretoria for the case against her despite the trial date already set in February 2018.

Myeni believes the case is as a result of her being targeted for her proximity to former president Jacob Zuma. In an IOL report, she maintained her trial was political and she was unfairly targetted due to her being the chairperson of the Jacob Zuma Foundation.

The former SAA chair wants SAA to fund her legal bills using insurance it has for its directors.

