Yet another Zuma corruption trial appeal dismissed, with costs

The Pietermaritzburg High Court has dismissed former president Jacob Zuma’s application for leave to appeal the judgment that his corruption prosecution should go ahead.

He wanted a permanent stay of prosecution.

The court unanimously found, as many expected, that he had no reasonable prospects of success on appeal.

His appeal application was dismissed with costs.

He is facing charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering, and racketeering, and pre-trial proceedings were earlier this year postponed to February 4, 2020.

Zuma’s lawyer Thabani Masuku told the court at the start of the trial that the former president would appeal, dragging on a case that has seen numerous legal twists over 15 years.

“Mr Zuma would like to exercise the full extent of his constitutional rights, which includes the right to appeal,” Masuku told the court.

Zuma had until November 1 to file papers in the leave to appeal bid.

The leave to appeal application was heard on November 22, ahead of the criminal case returning to court in February.

He is accused of taking bribes worth R4 million before he became president from a R51 billion 1999 arms purchase by five European firms, including French defence company Thales.

Both Zuma and Thales, which is accused of paying the bribes and was also to stand trial, deny the charges.

The defence team of Zuma, who has claimed he is so broke he had to sell his socks to raise legal fees, maintained that the former president had been ready for trial for 14 years.

Zuma faces 16 charges of fraud, graft and racketeering related to the purchase of fighter jets, patrol boats and military equipment arms deal when he was deputy president to Thabo Mbeki.

Critics have dubbed him the “Teflon president” for his reputed ability to evade judicial reckoning.

His former financial adviser Schabir Shaik, who allegedly facilitated Thales’s payments, was in 2005 found guilty of fraud and corruption and sentenced to 15 years behind bars.

But shortly after Zuma became president in 2009, Shaik was released on medical parole.

Analysts have warned that if Zuma goes on trial, he will drag down many ANC leaders with him.

Zuma has also been accused of overseeing the mass looting of state assets during his presidency.

High on the list of alleged benefactors is the wealthy Indian-born Gupta business family, who were accused of unfairly obtaining lucrative government contracts and even influencing Zuma’s ministerial appointments.

(Background reporting: AFP and News24 Wire)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.