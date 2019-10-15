Courts 15.10.2019 08:41 am

WATCH LIVE: Zuma faces corruption charges at the High Court

Citizen reporter
WATCH LIVE: Zuma faces corruption charges at the High Court

Former South African president Jacob Zuma. (Photo by Themba Hadebe / POOL / AFP)

It is unclear whether or not the former president will attempt to appeal the dismissal of his application for stay of prosecution.

Former president Jacob Zuma is back in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering.

This follows the dismissal of his application for stay of prosecution with costs. If successful, this application would have effectively made him immune to the charges.

It is unclear whether or not he will be appealing the stay of prosecution ruling.

Watch proceedings live here from 9:30am.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Zuma’s and Thales’ applications squashed by High Court 14.10.2019
MaNtuli to sue Hawks, NPA for accusing her of poisoning Zuma 11.10.2019
Zuma says he was ousted for pushing for BRICS bank – report 11.10.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition