Courts 14.10.2019 08:02 am

#FeesMustFall activist Kanya Cekeshe to discover his fate in court

News24 Wire
#FeesMustFall activist Kanya Cekeshe to discover his fate in court

Students from the #FeesMustFall movement march through the campus, 3 October 2016, at the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. Protesting students have vowed to continue disruptions after the university announced its plans to reopen academic activity today. Picture: Alaister Russell

Kanya Cekeshe is serving an eight-year sentence in Leeuwkop Correctional Centre in Bryanston.

The Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court is expected to reveal on Monday whether it will grant convicted Fees Must Fall student activist, Kanya Cekeshe, leave to appeal or not.

Cekeshe is serving an eight-year sentence in Leeuwkop Correctional Centre in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

He was convicted of public violence and malicious damage to property after he pleaded guilty to setting a police van alight during a Fees Must Fall protest. He was sentenced in 2017.

But his advocate, Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, believes that his lawyer misled him and that he should not have pleaded guilty.

Ngcukaitobi said the previous lawyer was highly incompetent and admitted that he mainly dealt with civil matters – not criminal cases.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Hong Kong leader invokes emergency powers to ban protester face masks 4.10.2019
Death toll rises to 18 as Iraq protests spread across south 3.10.2019
Iraq ‘largely offline’ amid mass protests 3.10.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition