FeesMustFall activist Kanya Cekeshe to discover his fate in court

The Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court is expected to reveal on Monday whether it will grant convicted Fees Must Fall student activist, Kanya Cekeshe, leave to appeal or not.

Cekeshe is serving an eight-year sentence in Leeuwkop Correctional Centre in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

He was convicted of public violence and malicious damage to property after he pleaded guilty to setting a police van alight during a Fees Must Fall protest. He was sentenced in 2017.

But his advocate, Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, believes that his lawyer misled him and that he should not have pleaded guilty.

Ngcukaitobi said the previous lawyer was highly incompetent and admitted that he mainly dealt with civil matters – not criminal cases.

