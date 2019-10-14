Orania student teacher in court for statutory rape after allegedly having sex with minor

A teacher-in-training is expected to appear in the Hopetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday for allegedly having sex with a minor at a school in Orania – a whites-only town in the Northern Cape.

The teacher, who is out on bail, faces a statutory rape charge.

The suspect whose name is known to News24 can’t be named because he has not pleaded.

According to Carel Boshoff, chairperson of the board of the Volkskool Orania, the accused was released on R5 000 bail and strict conditions were imposed.

Boshoff said they became aware of the incident on September 16 when members of the SA Police Service’s Child Protection Unit visited the school to investigate a case of child molestation against a student teacher.

The student teacher was completing practical studies in Johannesburg at the time.

He was informed via WhatsApp to contact the principal on his return.

A letter was prepared informing the teacher that he was not allowed on the school premises and could not have any contact with learners.

The teacher received the letter when he returned to Orania on September 21 and he was arrested on September 23.

