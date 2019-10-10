Dudu Myeni case continues after delays

The case against former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni continues in the High Court in Pretoria on Thursday, where Myeni’s counsel will face charges brought against her by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the SAA Pilots Association.

The two organisations want Myeni declared a delinquent director as a result of her conduct while she chaired the SAA board, from December 2012 to October 2017.

Myeni has failed to appear in court on both Monday and Tuesday to face the groups who are trying to have her declared a delinquent director for her conduct during her tenure.

Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) confirmed she sent her affidavit on Wednesday night, slightly after the court’s deadline.

Her counsel is expected to ask for a postponement on Thursday. Power FM reports that Outa’s head of legal, Stefanie Fick. said they were confident that the judge would see Myeni’s affidavit as a delaying tactic, as she had no reason to ask for the postponement.

Outa, in a statement on Monday, said Myeni called to inform their team that she could not afford to get to Pretoria for the case against her despite the trial date already set in February 2018.

Judge Ronel Tolmay rolled the case over to Tuesday, to give Myeni a last chance to appear, however, the case was postponed to Thursday after Myeni’s lawyer, Daniel Mantsha, appeared on her behalf to apologise for her no show.

Myeni, on the other hand, believes she is being targeted for her proximity to former president Jacob Zuma. In an IOL report, she maintains her trial was political and she was unfairly targeted due to her being the chairperson of the Jacob Zuma Foundation.

The former SAA chair wants SAA to fund her legal bills using insurance it has for its directors.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko.)

