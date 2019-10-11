Zuma must pay costs as he fails in his bid to avoid facing corruption charges

Former president Jacob Zuma’s application for a permanent stay of prosecution in relation to his fraud, money laundering, racketeering, and corruption charges has been dismissed with costs.

Judges Thoba Poyo-Dlwati, Bhekisisa Mnguni, and Esther Steyn dismissed the application at the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Friday morning.

The ruling was delivered fairly quickly, without much fanfare and with less supporters outside the court than in past appearances, although Black First, Land First’s (BLF) Andile Mngxitama as well as former KwaZulu-Natal agriculture MEC Meshack Radebe did show up to provide moral support to the former president.

In the criminal case against him, the former president faces charges of fraud, money laundering, racketeering, and corruption which relate to alleged bribes paid to him by French arms company Thales – one of the successful contractors in the multibillion-rand arms deal.

He wanted the court to grant him a stay of prosecution, which would have effectively made him immune to the charges.

Thales, his co-accused in the matter which faces charges of money laundering, corruption and racketeering, has asked for a similar relief.

News24 earlier reported that one of Zuma’s lawyers said he was certain the court would dismiss the application.

Among the legal minds involved in the case who News24 spoke to, an appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal is almost inevitable by whichever party loses.

