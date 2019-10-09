Duduzane Zuma to sue the state for R1.5m, claiming unlawful arrest

A lawyer acting for former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane has confirmed that the younger Zuma will be taking legal action against the state over his arrest at OR Tambo international last year.

Duduzane has served the state with a letter of demand, The Star reports, with The Sowetan reporting soon afterwards that his lawyers are seeking R1.5 million in damages.

“We have already served a letter of demand and we will issue summons in due course,” said attorney Rudi Krause. The police confirmed receipt of the letter.

The younger Zuma said he was arrested without a warrant last year in July at the airport, after landing from Dubai – where he currently spends the majority of his time – for his late brother Vusi Zuma’s funeral.

He is also arguing his prosecution was malicious in nature.

At the time, the arrest caused outrage, due to iron chains which were attached to Duduzane’s hands and feet following his arrest. His charges were connected to Mcebisi Jonas’ claim that he was offered a bribe of R600 million by both Duduzane and the Guptas if he replaced Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister.

Charges were withdrawn by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in January pending Jonas’ appearance as a witness at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

On Tuesday, Duduzane denied involvement in offering the bribe as well as corruption of any kind.

“I’m not corrupt. I have not taken any money from anybody and I never will,” he said.

He told Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo about the effect Jonas’ allegations had had on his lie.

“There have been quite a few consequences,” Zuma told Zondo.

Zuma said these consequences could be categorised on three levels: political, legal, and perception.

He said the latter consequence had been having to deal with the public perception influenced by reports in the media regarding the allegations of state capture. He said he was now seen as a criminal and the face of corruption, and had been forced to spend significant time “in and out” of courtrooms.