Dudu Myeni again a no-show at court

Outa said in a statement on Monday that Myeni “called Outa’s legal team this morning to say she can’t afford to get to Pretoria for the case against her” despite the fact that Myeni had known about the date since February last year.

They said they were ready at the court “for the long-awaited start to the delinquent director case against Myeni, but she didn’t arrive”.

Instead, she called in with her excuse, they said, which they had to pass on to the court on her behalf, since her lawyer was not even present.

The trial date had already been set in February 2018, they pointed out.

Judge Ronel Tolmay rolled the case over until today, to give Myeni a last chance to appear. The case has now continued without her.

The application was launched on 7 March 2017 by Outa and SAAPA against Myeni. SAA and Air Chefs (Myeni was a director of both these SOEs at the time) and the minister of finance (who was responsible for SAA at the time) were also cited as respondents, Outa has explained.

Myeni served on the SAA board from 2012 to 2017, with the finances of the state-owned company reaching perilous levels.

“During Myeni’s tenure as chairperson‚ SAA ran up losses of R16.844 billion over five years (2012/13 to 2016/17)‚ despite that fact that SAA was profitable from 2009/10 to 2011/12,” according to Outa.